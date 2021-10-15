Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,142 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of FormFactor worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

FormFactor stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.