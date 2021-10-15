Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,123 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of BERY opened at $61.69 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.