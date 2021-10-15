The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

