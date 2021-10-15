Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. Analysts expect that Credicorp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

