Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells $669,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SFIX stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
