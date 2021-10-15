Lance Torgerson Sells 5,420 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.43 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civeo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.