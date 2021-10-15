Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 6%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $52.81. Approximately 6,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 305,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

