Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.22

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 100800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.