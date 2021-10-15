Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.56

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.56 and last traded at $137.15, with a volume of 2976569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.77.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

