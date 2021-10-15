Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE AA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

