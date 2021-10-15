West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of West Bancorporation worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

