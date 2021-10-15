Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,166 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

