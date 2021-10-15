Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of EFR opened at $15.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

