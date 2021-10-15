StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.42.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter worth about $6,166,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 199.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter worth about $627,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

