SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SPX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.