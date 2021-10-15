Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,988.00. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

