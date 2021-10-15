Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Regis has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regis by 23.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

