CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 2,012 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12.

Shares of CARG opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

