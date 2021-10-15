Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 274.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

PHAS stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

