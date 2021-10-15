BMO Capital Markets Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $60.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of PCRX opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

