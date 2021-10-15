Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.06 million, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

