Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $25,177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

