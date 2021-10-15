Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 4,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

