Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

