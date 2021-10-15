Zacks: Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $102.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $407.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $440.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $430.31 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $462.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of RTLR opened at $12.81 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.