Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells 42,755 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.