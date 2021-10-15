$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

NYSE ZBH opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

