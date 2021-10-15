Trexquant Investment LP Invests $218,000 in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $233.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.