Profund Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.25.

MLM stock opened at $363.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.03 and a 200-day moving average of $359.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

