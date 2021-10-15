Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of News by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

