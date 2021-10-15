Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $69.29 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

