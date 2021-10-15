Profund Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Crane by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Crane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

