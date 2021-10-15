Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,155 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

RLI stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $82.38 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

