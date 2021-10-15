Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $197.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $213.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.