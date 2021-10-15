Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,876 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,803 shares of company stock valued at $45,679,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $131.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.