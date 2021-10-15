Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

