Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,245 shares of company stock worth $2,522,005. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

