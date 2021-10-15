Profund Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NYSE IT opened at $310.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

