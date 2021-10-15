Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $17,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

