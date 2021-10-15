Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,644 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 108.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $178.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.14. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

