SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

XAR opened at $123.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.73 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81.

