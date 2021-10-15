Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.
SMLR opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.15. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $144.87.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
