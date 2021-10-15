Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.

SMLR opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.15. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $144.87.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

