Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 1,000 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $203,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KAI stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average of $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.