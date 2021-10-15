Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Update

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

MCG opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

