AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $43,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $200,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter.

AFB opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

