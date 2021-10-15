VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

