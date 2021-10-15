PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.45 per share, with a total value of C$174,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 126,691 shares in the company, valued at C$2,211,214.04.

Shares of Pender Growth Fund stock opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market cap of C$125.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$18.05.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

