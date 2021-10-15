PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.45 per share, with a total value of C$174,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 126,691 shares in the company, valued at C$2,211,214.04.
Shares of Pender Growth Fund stock opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market cap of C$125.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$18.05.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
