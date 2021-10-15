Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Chegg stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

