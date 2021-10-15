PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 246.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PetroChina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.