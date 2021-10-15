Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.